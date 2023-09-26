SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon gov't cuts KARI's 2024 R&D budget by 16 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Political chaos inevitable whether Lee gets arrested or not (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea captures historic gold in men's swimming relay (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee to appear for court hearing on his arrest (Seoul Shinmun)
-- DP at critical juncture as leader Lee faces court hearing on arrest (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea captures historic gold in men's swimming relay (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Impeachment was all my fault; I sincerely apologize to the public': ex-President Park says in exclusive interview (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee to appear for court hearing on his arrest (Hankyoreh)
-- DP faces critical point as Lee set to appear for court hearing on arrest (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Rapid growth of Southeast Asia's steel industry spawns oversupply fears (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean Air to sell Asiana Airlines' cargo biz to get EU approval for merger (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Han hopeful about 'shuttle diplomacy' with Beijing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Assembly chaos delays hearing on Supreme Court justice nominee (Korea Herald)
-- Lawmakers to submit resolution urging China to free N.K. escapees (Korea Times)
(END)