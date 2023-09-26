(LEAD) Yoon to pay state visits to Britain, Netherlands

(ATTN: UPDATES with state visit to Netherlands; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will pay a state visit to Britain in November followed by a state visit to the Netherlands in December, his office said Tuesday.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee will visit Britain at the invitation of King Charles III and mark the 140th anniversary of relations between the two countries, according to the presidential office.

Their visit to the Netherlands will come at the invitation of King Willem-Alexander and make Yoon the first South Korean president to pay a state visit to the European nation since the two sides established diplomatic relations in 1961, the presidential office said.

The dates for both trips will be announced at a later time, it said.

Yoon and Kim will be the first state guests for Britain since King Charles III's coronation in May. His first visit to Britain took place in September last year, when he attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

This year's anniversary marks 140 years since the 1883 signing of a treaty of friendship, commerce and navigation between Britain and the Joseon Dynasty, Korea's predecessor.

Yoon has held a total of three summits with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, including during the prime minister's visit to South Korea last November.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from R) shakes hands with King Charles III as he joins a reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Sept. 18, 2022, to offer condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in this file photo provided by the British foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shakes hands with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during their talks over lunch in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023, on the sidelines of a two-day summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)