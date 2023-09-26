E-book platform Millie Seojae to sell shares at 23,000 won

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Millie Seojae, one of South Korea's leading e-book platforms, will sell shares in its initial public offering at a price of 23,000 won (US$17.1) per share, according to the Korea Exchange on Tuesday.

The Korea Exchange approved the listing of Millie Seojae on the tech heavy KOSDAQ market Monday.

Investors submitted orders for about 450 times the amount of stock made available to them with 1.9 trillion won in bids, according to the bourse operator.

The company posted a net profit of 13.4 billion won and sales of 45.8 billion won in 2022.

Millie's biggest shareholder is Genie Music Corp., a digital music service company under the country's major telecom operator KT Corp.



