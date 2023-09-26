Senior citizens make up 18.4 pct of population in 2023: data

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEJONG, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- People aged 65 and older took up 18.4 percent of South Korea's population this year, reflecting the rapidly aging demographic of Asia's No. 4 economy, data showed Tuesday.

The number of older adults stood at 9.5 million out of the country's 51.5 million population this year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

South Korea is set to become a "super-aged society" in 2025, in which the age group takes up 20 percent of the population.

The number of senior citizens is expected to continue to rise to reach 13 million in 2030, or 25.5 percent of the total population, and eventually to reach 17.4 million, or 46.4 percent in 2070.

The agency's data also showed that the remaining life expectancy for those aged 65 was estimated at 19.3 years for men and 23.7 years for women.

It hovered above the average posted by the members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which came to 17.8 years for men and 21.2 years for women.

In 2022, cancer was the main cause of death for seniors, responsible for 783.9 out of every 100,000 cases, followed by heart diseases with 337.9 and COVID-19 with 331.3.

The employment-to-population rate for seniors came to 36.2 percent in 2022, up 6.1 percentage points from 2012.

Around 37.5 percent of employed seniors evaluated their own health condition as "good" in 2022, hovering far above 21.9 percent from those unemployed.

In contrast, 40 percent of unemployed seniors evaluated their own health as "bad," whereas only 19.2 of the employed group shared this assessment.



view larger image An older person participates in a recruitment event for seniors held in Seoul on Sept. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

