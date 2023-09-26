Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK Ecoplant #battery recycling plant #Kentucky

SK Ecoplant to build battery recycling plant in Kentucky with U.S. partner

11:25 September 26, 2023

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- SK Ecoplant Co., a South Korean builder, said Tuesday it joined hands with a U.S. waste recycling company to form a joint venture and build a battery recycling pretreatment plant in the U.S. state of Kentucky.

The factory will be established in Hopkinsville, in partnership with Ascend Elements and SK Ecoplant's e-waste processing subsidiary, TES, aiming to go operational in January 2025 with a capacity to produce 12,000 tons of black mass a year.

SK Ecoplant will hold a 64 percent stake in the US$65.8 million joint venture, with 11 percent to be owned by TES and 25 percent by Ascend Elements.

Black mass refers to electronic waste consisting of shredded end-of-life battery cells. It contains high amounts of critical battery materials, like lithium, manganese, cobalt and nickel. Those minerals can be extracted from the black mass for reuse in new battery production.

Recycling these materials is considered to play a key role in reducing the carbon footprint and "closing the loop" in the battery life cycle for a sustainable environment.

Ascend Elements, a Massachusetts-based company, is in the process of constructing its first cathode material precursor plant, capable of supplying 750,000 electric vehicles a year.

SK Ecoplant, the construction arm of South Korea's SK Group, is bolstering the waste recycling solutions as a new growth engine as it accelerates the transition into green businesses.

view larger image SK Ecoplant to build battery recycling plant in Kentucky with U.S. partner - 1

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK