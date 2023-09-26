Seoul shares down late Tues. morning on tech losses

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded markedly lower late Tuesday morning, as top-cap semiconductor and tech shares lost ground amid concerns about the Federal Reserve's continued monetary tightening path and a U.S. government shutdown.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had lost 30.12 points, or 1.21 percent, to 2,465.64 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened lower and had extended losses on heavy selling by institutional and foreign investors.

Investor sentiment remains weak due to uncertainties ahead of the extended Chuseok holiday at home, as the U.S. central bank has signaled higher interest rates for longer to curb inflation, according to analysts.

Concerns have also grown over a U.S. government shutdown on dimming hopes for a compromise to resolve a budgetary standoff.

South Korean stock, ETF, derivatives and commodity markets will all be closed during the extended Chuseok holiday starting Thursday through Oct. 3.

Most top-cap shares lost ground on the Seoul bourse.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics sank 1.3 percent, and chip giant SK hynix dropped 3.08 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.63 percent, and LG Chem shed 0.59 percent.

But POSCO Holdings inched up 0.19 percent on bargain hunting, and Samsung SDI rose 0.58 percent.

Carmakers fell, with top automaker Hyundai Motor decreasing 1.14 percent and Kia falling 0.73 percent.

Internet giant Naver skidded 2.91 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, tumbled 3.01 percent.

Major bio firm Samsung Biologics went down 2.16 percent, and Celltrion lost 1.65 percent.

The local currency had been changing hands at 1,344.0 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 7.5 won from the previous session's close.

