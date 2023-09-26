The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



------------------

(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance will end N.K. regime in event of nuclear weapons use

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a stern warning against North Korea on Tuesday, saying the regime will be brought to an end by the South Korea-U.S. alliance if it uses nuclear weapons.

Yoon made the remark during a speech marking the 75th Armed Forces Day, which is celebrated on Oct. 1 and commemorates the founding of the country's armed forces.

------------------

(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing on an arrest warrant request for him over corruption charges, the biggest crisis yet for the former presidential candidate.

The Seoul Central District Court is expected to make a decision as early as Tuesday night if the hearing proceeds as scheduled.

------------------

N. Korea scheduled to hold key parliamentary meeting following Kim-Putin summit

SEOUL -- North Korea is scheduled to convene a key parliamentary meeting Tuesday amid keen attention over whether its leader Kim Jong-un will attend it to deliver any message related to his latest summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

North Korea earlier announced its plan to hold the ninth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) on Tuesday to discuss organizational matters and the issue of reviewing and adopting various laws.

------------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, China, Japan hold high-level talks to discuss trilateral summit

SEOUL -- South Korea, China and Japan held a high-level meeting Tuesday to discuss three-way cooperation and explore the possibility of resuming the long-stalled summit of their leaders.

The trilateral senior officials' meeting held in Seoul brought together South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won; Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan's senior deputy foreign minister; and Nong Rong, China's assistant minister of foreign affairs.

------------------

BOK sees low chances of systemic risk amid rising debt, falling asset soundness

SEOUL -- Financial institutions' soundness shows signs of deteriorating slightly in the face of rising debt and home prices, but there is little chance of any financial imbalance and deteriorating asset quality causing a systemic risk, a central bank report showed Tuesday.

In its report on financial stability, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said the local financial system is stable, although there is the possibility of financial imbalance rising amid worsening risks at home and abroad.

------------------

(Asiad) Swimmer goes for 2nd gold; men's football team to play 1st knockout match

HANGZHOU -- Competing in his first Asian Games here in China, South Korean swimming star Hwang Sun-woo will pursue his second gold medal in the pool Wednesday.

Hwang is set to compete in the men's 200-meter freestyle, his main event, at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena.

------------------

Yoon to pay state visit to Britain in November

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will pay a state visit to Britain in November to mark the 140th anniversary of relations between the two countries, his office said Tuesday.

The visit will come at the invitation of King Charles III, the presidential office said in a press release, adding the dates will be announced later.



