S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for armed forces founding anniversary

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military showcased "high-power" missiles and other key weapons systems Tuesday to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces in an apparent warning against North Korea's nuclear and military threats.

A total of nine transporter erector launchers carrying Hyunmoo surface-to-surface missiles paraded through a runway at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam in a ceremony marking the landmark anniversary as Seoul seeks to bolster its response capabilities against Pyongyang's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

South Korea has developed a series of Hyunmoo missiles, including ballistic and cruise-type ones, as centerpieces of Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR), an operational plan to incapacitate the North Korean leadership in case of a major conflict.

KMPR is a pillar of the country's three-axis deterrence structure that includes the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform and the Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) system.

The military did not disclose which Hyunmoo missiles were on display in line with the secrecy surrounding them. The newest Hyunmoo missile, called the Hyunmoo-5, is known to be able to carry a warhead weighing 8-9 tons and capable of destroying underground bunkers.



The ceremony also showcased other weapons systems utilized in the country's three-pronged system, including the Long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (L-SAM) system under development, which was unveiled to the public for the first time.

The L-SAM is designed to shoot down an incoming ballistic missile at altitudes of 50-60 kilometers and is expected to be a key element of the KAMD program.

Under light autumn rain, some 6,000 troops and over 200 pieces of equipment, including K2 main battle tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, also joined the major show of force at the airbase.

Due to the weather, the military cancelled performances by the Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team as well as formation flights by helicopters and warplanes, including the country's KF-21 jet under development and F-35A stealth fighters.

The country has usually marked its military founding anniversary in time for Armed Forces Day, which commemorates the service of military personnel and falls on Oct. 1.

Later in the day, the troops displayed at Seoul Air Base will be mobilized for a military parade in downtown Seoul, marking the first one of its kind since 2013.



