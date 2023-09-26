(Asiad) S. Korea grabs gold in men's running target mixed shooting

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed gold in the men's 10-meter running target mixed run team event at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

The trio of Jeong You-jin, Ha Kwang-chul and Kwak Yong-bin combined for 1,116 points to lead the pack at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China. They held off Kazakhstan by five points.

The same South Koreans combined for the 10m running target gold medal on Monday.

Jeong added an individual bronze medal in the running target mixed after also winning bronze in the running target the previous day.

North Korea's Kwon Kwang-il got the silver in the individual running target mixed on Tuesday.



view larger image Ha Kwang-chul, Jeong You-jin and Kwak Yong-bin of South Korea (L to R) pose with their gold medals won in the men's 10-meter running target team shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

