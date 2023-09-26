Disney+'s 'The Worst of Evil' presents action-packed bromance

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Disney+ series "The Worst of Evil" presents a bromance action story between an international drug kingpin and an undercover cop, starring Wi Ha-joon and Ji Chang-wook, respectively.

Set in Seoul in the 1990s, the crime thriller directed by Han Dong-wook revolves around police detective Park Jun-mo (Ji) who goes undercover in a criminal organization to investigate an international drug cartel in the hopes of getting a promotion.

Jung Gi-cheol (Wi), the boss of a mega crime syndicate at the center of the drug trade among South Korea, China and Japan, accepts Jun-mo as a new member of the gang but doesn't fully trust him.

Jun-mo is shocked to learn that his wife, Yoo Eui-jung (Im Se-mi), also a detective, has volunteered for the dangerous mission to crack down on the drug ring and seems to share a hidden history with Jung.



view larger image A promotional poster of the Disney+ crime thriller series "The Worst of Evil" is seen in this photo provided by the Walt Disney Company Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Wi, the star of the Netflix show "Squid Game" (2021) and drama series "Little Women" (2022), said the upcoming series is a new type of crime story targeted at noir genre fans.

"It is not a story that you can watch with the family for a good laugh, but you would be able to feel something new," Wi said during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

Wi said his boss character has a dual face of a cold-blooded drug kingpin who had spent painful days early in his life and a man who craves love from his first love, Eui-jung.

"I have seen Chang-wook's action performance since I was young. Together, I thought we would be able to create realistic action scenes," he said. "(Ji) blends his emotions in an action-packed performance, which is amazing and inspiring."

Ji, who starred in "Suspicious Partner" (2017) and "The K2" (2016), also highlighted the strong chemistry with his co-star.

"I want to give (Wi's action performance) 100 points out of 100," Ji said. "I really enjoyed working with him. As a matter of fact, I was surprised by his commitment and performance."

"The Worst of Evil" premiers Wednesday with its first three episodes.

