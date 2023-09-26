N. Korea's criticism of Yoon reflects sense of isolation, crisis: unification ministry

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's latest rebukes against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol showed how the secretive regime feels isolated and a sense of crisis amid the international community's united front against Pyongyang, the unification ministry said Tuesday.

North Korea on Monday lambasted Yoon for making "hysterical" remarks after he warned against a possible arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow in a U.N. General Assembly speech in the wake of the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"North Korea has been expressing a sense of isolation and crisis at a time when the Yoon administration's state affairs stance -- freedom and solidarity -- has been gaining firm support from the international community, as shown in the outcome from the Camp David summit in August," a ministry official told reporters, referring to the talks among the leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan.

Using vulgar remarks, the North described Yoon as having the disgraceful ill fame of the "political immature" and a "diplomatic idiot" in its latest state media report written by an individual, not by any government or party official.

It marked the first time that an unidentified North Korean individual has condemned Yoon in the country's state media reports since he took office in May 2022, according to the ministry.

The North has so far lambasted Yoon 19 times, mostly by Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the North's leader.



view larger image This photo, taken Sept. 20, 2023, shows President Yoon Suk Yeol making a speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

