Army chief to visit India for Indo-Pacific conference with counterparts

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan was to depart for India on Tuesday for a visit that includes a conference of army chiefs from the Indo-Pacific region, the Army said.
Park will take part in the biennial Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference set for a three-day run in New Delhi, and discuss military and arms cooperation with his counterparts.
During a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, Park will discuss ways to expand military cooperation and promote South Korean equipment, such as K9 self-propelled howitzers.
Park will return home Sunday following a visit to an Indian medical support military unit that took part in the 1950-53 Korean War to mark the 70th anniversary of the war armistice, the Army said.
