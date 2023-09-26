S. Korean FM heads to Britain, France for bilateral talks, World Expo campaign

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin embarked on a trip to Britain and France on Tuesday for bilateral talks and campaigning for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, the foreign ministry said.

Park plans to participate in the eighth South Korea-Britain foreign ministers' strategic dialogue Wednesday (local time) to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties with his counterpart, James Cleverly, as the two nations mark the 140th anniversary of relations this year.

The minister will also hold discussions on President Yoon Suk Yeol's planned state visit to Britain in November, which comes at the invitation of King Charles III. Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee will be the first state guests to visit Britain since King Charles III's coronation in May.

Park will then travel to Paris, where he will engage in activities promoting South Korea's World Expo bid, including a meeting with Dimitri Kerkentzes, the secretary-general of the Bureau International des Expositions.

He is also scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, or the IFRI, in Paris.



