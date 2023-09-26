SSANGYONGCNE 5,580 DN 90
KAL 22,000 DN 50
LG Corp. 85,000 DN 100
POSCO FUTURE M 368,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 82,600 DN 3,300
IS DONGSEO 29,100 DN 1,350
S-Oil 77,700 DN 300
LG Innotek 242,000 DN 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 137,800 DN 300
HMM 16,460 UP 20
HYUNDAI WIA 62,600 0
KumhoPetrochem 130,900 DN 2,600
SKC 75,100 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,460 DN 190
Mobis 242,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 104,200 DN 200
S-1 57,200 DN 900
ZINUS 22,450 DN 250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,080 DN 130
KIA CORP. 80,900 DN 1,200
DL 41,700 DN 550
Boryung 10,020 DN 130
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,100 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,050 DN 700
Shinsegae 189,700 DN 12,800
Nongshim 460,500 UP 21,500
SGBC 58,700 DN 1,300
Hyosung 61,700 DN 700
LOTTE 25,700 DN 200
GCH Corp 13,950 DN 600
LotteChilsung 127,600 DN 1,000
COSMOCHEM 37,500 DN 650
POSCO Holdings 533,000 DN 6,000
DB INSURANCE 90,600 DN 2,200
SLCORP 32,450 DN 550
Yuhan 74,300 UP 200
SamsungElec 68,600 DN 800
NHIS 10,280 DN 160
LS 100,000 0
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES120 30 0 DN3800
(MORE)
- S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for armed forces founding anniversary
- S. Korea, China, Japan agree to hold tripartite summit at 'earliest convenient time'
- Constitutional Court strikes down law banning leaflet distribution into N. Korea
- Constitutional Court rules Nat'l Security Act as constitutional for 8th time