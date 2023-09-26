Doosan Enerbility 16,330 DN 220
Doosanfc 20,100 DN 150
LG Display 13,320 DN 220
Kangwonland 15,100 DN 330
NAVER 201,000 DN 5,500
Kakao 43,750 DN 1,050
NCsoft 224,500 DN 4,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 46,600 DN 1,300
COSMAX 128,000 DN 700
KIWOOM 95,100 DN 1,700
Hanwha Ocean 30,600 DN 450
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,660 DN 20
DWEC 4,150 DN 200
KEPCO KPS 32,650 DN 700
LG H&H 448,500 DN 5,500
LGCHEM 505,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 62,900 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 35,600 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,050 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,250 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 100,700 DN 2,700
Celltrion 136,600 DN 2,700
TKG Huchems 21,100 DN 200
JB Financial Group 10,100 DN 280
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,400 DN 1,500
Hanchem 167,400 DN 800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,800 DN 2,100
KIH 53,400 DN 2,100
GS 40,150 DN 150
LIG Nex1 83,800 DN 500
Fila Holdings 36,800 DN 2,450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 DN 1,800
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,600 DN 1,350
HANWHA LIFE 2,890 DN 110
AMOREPACIFIC 122,500 DN 2,400
FOOSUNG 10,040 DN 140
SK Innovation 149,600 DN 5,600
POONGSAN 34,750 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 55,700 DN 1,700
Hansae 19,760 DN 1,140
(MORE)
- S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for armed forces founding anniversary
- S. Korea to freeze health insurance premiums for 2024
- (Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
- Constitutional Court strikes down law banning leaflet distribution into N. Korea