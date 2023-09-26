Constitutional Court strikes down law banning leaflet distribution into N. Korea

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Constitutional Court on Tuesday struck down the law banning the sending of propaganda leaflets into North Korea, 2 1/2 years after the law went into force.

The revised Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act went into force in March 2021 to prohibit the launching of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border, with violators subject to a maximum prison term of three years or a fine of 30 million won (US$22,172).

The court ruled the law unconstitutional in a 7-2 vote.



