(2nd LD) Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung attended a court hearing Tuesday on an arrest warrant request against him over corruption charges, the biggest crisis yet for the former presidential candidate.

The Seoul Central District Court is expected to make a decision as early as Tuesday night if the hearing proceeds as scheduled.



(LEAD) Gov't to supply 120,000 additional public homes by 2027

SEOUL -- South Korea will supply 120,000 public homes in addition to the existing plan to deliver 2.7 million new homes by 2027 to offset the declining private-sector home supply amid higher lending rates, the land ministry said Tuesday.

In August last year, the government announced the public home supply plan for the 2023-27 period by easing regulations for redevelopment and reconstruction, and allowing the private sector to join downtown development projects.



S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for armed forces founding anniversary

SEONGNAM, South Korea -- South Korea's military showcased "high-power" missiles and other key weapons systems Tuesday to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces in an apparent warning against North Korea's nuclear and military threats.

A total of nine transporter erector launchers carrying Hyunmoo surface-to-surface missiles paraded through a runway at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam in a ceremony marking the landmark anniversary as Seoul seeks to bolster its response capabilities against Pyongyang's evolving nuclear and missile threats.



(3rd LD) S. Korea, China, Japan agree to hold tripartite summit at 'earliest convenient time'

SEOUL -- South Korea, China and Japan held a high-level meeting Tuesday and agreed to resume their long-stalled trilateral summit at the "earliest convenient time," the foreign ministry said.

The countries held a trilateral senior officials' meeting in Seoul earlier in the day, which brought together South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won; Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan's senior deputy foreign minister; and Nong Rong, China's assistant minister of foreign affairs.



Constitutional Court strikes down law banning leaflet distribution into N. Korea

SEOUL -- The Constitutional Court on Tuesday struck down the law banning the sending of propaganda leaflets into North Korea, 2 1/2 years after the law went into force.

The revised Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act went into force in March 2021 to prohibit the launching of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border, with violators subject to a maximum prison term of three years or a fine of 30 million won (US$22,172).



S. Korea to freeze health insurance premiums for 2024

SEOUL -- The health ministry said Tuesday it will freeze state health insurance premiums for next year for the first time in seven years.

The decision was made as the financial status of the insurance program is "relatively stable" and the government seeks to ease the people's economic burdens amid high inflation and interest rates, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.



(Asiad) 'Until next time': gold medal-winning teammates go separate ways with no event on horizon

HANGZHOU, China -- As shooting events go, the running target discipline has been on the periphery of the sport for years, no longer an Olympic event after being in the program from 1992 to 2004.

For the South Korean running target trio of Jeong You-jin, Ha Kwang-chul and Kwak Yong-bin, this means they only get to compete together at Asian Games every four years. In between, they compete for their respective semi-pro clubs at home.

