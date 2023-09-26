Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military vehicle #accident

Armored vehicle submerged during test run, leaving 2 missing

17:02 September 26, 2023

POHANG, South Korea, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- An armored vehicle was submerged during its test operation on the southeastern coast in Pohang on Tuesday afternoon, leaving two defense company employees missing, military officials said.

The accident occurred at around 3 p.m. near the headquarters of the 1st Marine Division in Pohang, 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the officials at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The two missing employees were inside the vehicle, disclosed by the administration as a landing assault armored vehicle, at the time of the accident, they said, adding a search and rescue operation was under way.

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK