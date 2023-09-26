Go to Contents
(Asaid) S. Korean wushu practitioner wins silver in men's nanquan-nangun

17:41 September 26, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean wushu practitioner Lee Yong-mun won silver in the men's nanquan-nangun competition at the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday.

Lee finished second with a combined score of 19.472 following his performances in the finals of the men's nanquan-nangun all-around wushu at Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.

Indonesia's Harris Horatius took gold with 19.506 points and bronze went to Huang Junhua of Macao with 19.463.

He earned 9.736 points in the nanquan performance that features barehanded movements and another 9.736 points in the nangun session, performing with a staff.

Lee made his second podium finish in wushu after finishing third in Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

This was South Korea's first medal in the martial art event at the Hangzhou Asiad.

view larger image In this AP photo, South Korea's Lee Yong-mun performs in the men's nanquan wushu competition at Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

In this AP photo, South Korea's Lee Yong-mun performs in the men's nanquan wushu competition at Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

