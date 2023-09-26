(Asiad) S. Korea wins silver in team track cycling

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea grabbed its first cycling medal of the 19th Asian Games in China on Tuesday, as the women's cycling track team won silver behind the host country China.

The South Korean team of Hwang Hyeon-seo, Kim Ha-eun, Cho Sun-yong and Lee Hye-jin posted a time of 50.012 seconds in three laps in the gold medal race at Chun'an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome in Hangzhou.

China had a time of 46.376 seconds for its third straight Asiad gold.

This was the first day of the cycling track competition in Hangzhou.

At the 2018 Asian Games, South Korea tied China for the most cycling gold medals with six. Both countries won 13 medals apiece, with Japan leading the way at 14 medals, including three golds.



view larger image This May 18, 2021, file photo shows South Korean track cyclist Lee Hye-jin. (Yonhap)

