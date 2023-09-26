(2nd LD) (Asiad) S. Korea's Park Hye-jin wins gold in women's -53kg taekwondo

(ATTN: ADDS comments in last 3 paras, new photo)

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Park Hye-jin won gold in the women's -53kg taekwondo competition at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday.

In the gold medal match at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre in Hangzhou, China, Park outlasted Lin Wei Chun of Chinese Taipei 2-1.

The medal is South Korea's second gold from taekwondo kyorugi, or sparring, competition, following the previous day's gold from the men's -58kg by Jang Jun.



South Korea's Park Hye-jin (R, in blue headgear) celebrates her victory after winning the final of the women's -53kg taekwondo competition at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre in Hangzhou, China, in the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

After winning the tight first round 7-6, she lost the second round 7-9 due to her Chinese opponent's last-minute kicks and a penalty. In the deciding third round, she scored three straight punches and kicks to extend her early lead to 10-6. Despite some penalties, she maintained the lead and sealed the victory at 12-9.

It is the first time that the 24-year-old taekwondo practitioner has topped the podium at an international multisport competition since her debut.

She was eliminated in the second and the third round at the world championships in 2019 and 2022, respectively.



South Korea's Park Hye-jin (R) celebrates her victory with her coaches after winning the final of the women's -53kg taekwondo competition at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre in Hangzhou, China, in the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I've been poor at international competitions and I was hurt by people pointing the finger at me," she said during a mixed-zone interview. "I'm so happy that I proved myself at this important moment."

But she said she will not care about the fame that the gold medal will bring her and keep working hard to be an internationally competitive athlete.

"I'm delighted with the victory, not with the fact that many people would know my name," she said. "I want to be remembered as an athlete who is consistent and hardworking, instead of an athlete with good results."



South Korea's Park Hye-jin waves her hands during the award ceremony after winning the women's -53kg taekwondo competition final at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre in Hangzhou, China, in the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

