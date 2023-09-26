(Asiad) Gold medalist fencer Yoon Ji-su credits her strong mindset to her baseball pitcher father

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean sabre fencer Yoon Ji-su is well known for her father Yoon Hak-gil, a retired baseball pitcher in Korean professional baseball, even after having won a handful of Asian Games gold medals.

The senior Yoon, who played for the Lotte Giants in the 1980s and 1990s, holds the all-time Korea Baseball Organization record with 100 complete games pitched. He participated in the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, where baseball was still a demonstration sport.



Yoon said something special running in her blood from her father contributed to the performance for her first career individual fencing gold at the 19th Asian Games, though she competes in a different sport.

"Frankly speaking, my athletic abilities came from my father," she said in a mixed-zone interview after winning the championship match against Shao Yaqi of China at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, in the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday.

"I think I have my father's persistent mindset with which he threw the ball until the final inning."



Unlike her father, however, she said she still has a long way to go to survive the final round of a competition at the international level, referring to her 15-10 victory over the Chinese, which seemed to be one-sided.

"When I was leading the match 8-2, I couldn't control my pace and I allowed a thrust," she admitted. "I think I have a lot of things to improve. I hope this final will give me fresh momentum to improve further."

With the long-awaited Asian Games title behind her, Yoon said she will get her mind together again for her second gold medal here and South Korea's third consecutive gold in the women's team sabre later this week.

She has played a role in achieving the South Korean women's winning streak at previous Asian Games since 2014.

The 30-year old fencer, who participated in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, at the age of 21, has now become the senior member of the team for the Hangzhou Asiad. She is assigned to lead younger teammates -- Jeon Eun-hye, Hong Hae-un and Choi Se-bin -- to complete the quest.

"Some of my younger teammates may feel envious of my gold medal and eager for their own titles," she said. "But I think this is the time to help them become cool headed and focus on the upcoming competition. That's my role."



