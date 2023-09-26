(Asiad) S. Korea bags 4 gold medals in 4 different sports

By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- After winning five gold medals in each of the past two days at the Asian Games here in China, South Korea bagged four more golds Tuesday -- one each from four different sports.

The first of those came in shooting. The trio of Jeong You-jin, Ha Kwang-chul and Kwak Yong-bin struck gold in the men's 10-meter running target mixed run competition, about 24 hours after the same three shooters combined to win the gold in the regular 10m running target event.

Jeong won bronze in the individual running target mixed run. He now boasts nine medals across five editions of the Asian Games.



view larger image Kwak Yong-bin, Jeong You-jin and Ha Kwang-chul of South Korea (L to R) celebrate their gold medal won in the men's 10-meter running target mixed run team shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park Hye-jin brought South Korea its fourth gold medal in taekwondo, taking the women's -53kg title in the kyorugi, or sparring, discipline Tuesday.

South Korea's first gold medal in judo came in the women's +78kg class, where Kim Ha-yun defeated Xu Shiyan of China in the final. Kim is also South Korea's first-ever Asiad champion in the heaviest weight class in women's judo.

Sabre fencer Yoon Ji-su capped another productive day with her first career individual gold medal, adding it to her collection of two team Asiad titles.

Though South Korea didn't add gold in swimming, it picked up three more medals, bringing the total to nine. That's already one more than the total from the 2018 Asiad, and there are three more days of swimming left here.



view larger image Park Hye-jin of South Korea celebrates after clinching the gold medal in the women's -53kg taekwondo event at the Asian Games at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

The 17-year-old Lee Eun-ji won bronze in the women's 200m backstroke, and Kim Woo-min followed with silver in the men's 1,500m freestyle. The men's 4x100m medley relay team won silver while breaking its own national record with a time of 3:32.05.

Elsewhere in Hangzhou, South Korea lost to Hong Kong 14-7 in the rugby sevens final to settle for silver. South Korea's last Asiad gold medal in rugby sevens came in 2002, which was followed by three straight bronze medals in 2006, 2010 and 2014.



view larger image Kim Ha-yun of South Korea (R) celebrates her win over Xu Shiyan of China in the final of the women's +78kg judo event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea also took silver in the men's table tennis team event, falling to China 3-0.

This was South Korea's 10th consecutive appearance in the men's team final, though its last gold medal came in 1990.

South Korea also collected its first medals of this Asiad in wushu and track cycling Tuesday.

Through three days of the medal race, South Korea is in second place with 14 gold medals. China, as expected, is running away from the pack with 53 gold medals.

Japan, which held off South Korea for second place in 2018, sits in third place with eight gold medals.



view larger image South Korean fencer Yoon Ji-su celebrates her victory at the award ceremony for the women's individual sabre at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

