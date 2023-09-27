Sept. 28



1920 -- Ryu Gwan-sun (1902-20) dies in Seodaemun Prison in Seoul where the young independence fighter was imprisoned and tortured for organizing and staging a nationwide independence movement against Japan's colonial rule of Korea (1910-45), known as the March 1 Manse Movement, in 1919.



1950 -- South Korean and U.N. forces hold a ceremony to officially declare the recapture of Seoul, two days after they retook the capital from North Korean forces. The Korean War, which started earlier that year when the North invaded the South, ended with a cease-fire in 1953.



1992 -- President Roh Tae-woo meets his Chinese counterpart, Yang Shangkun, in the first-ever South Korea-China summit.



1999 -- The National Assembly passes a bill to dispatch combat troops to violence-ridden East Timor.



2016 -- A much-debated anti-graft law comes into force in South Korea, calling for workers in certain sectors that require higher ethical standards not to receive any gift priced beyond a legal ceiling. The so-called Kim Young-ran Law was proposed in 2011 by Kim, who then served as the head of the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission.

