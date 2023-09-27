Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BLACKPINK #YouTube views #How You Like That #choreography

BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' choreography video tops 1.5 bln views

08:49 September 27, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The dance performance video for "How You Like That," a 2020 hit single by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has surpassed 1.5 billion views on YouTube, the group's agency said Wednesday.

The choreography video hit the milestone Tuesday night, about three years and two months after it was uploaded on the global video sharing service in July 2020, YG Entertainment said.

It marks the most-viewed K-pop choreography video and the quartet's fourth video with more than 1.5 billion views. The three others are "Ddu-du Ddu-du" (2.1 billion views), "Kill This Love" (1.8 billion views) and "Boombayah" (1.6 billion views).

view larger image This image provided by YG Entertainment celebrates the choreography video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" surpassing 1.5 billion views on YouTube. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This image provided by YG Entertainment celebrates the choreography video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" surpassing 1.5 billion views on YouTube. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK