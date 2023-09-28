Go to Contents
Blinken to release Chuseok message for S. Koreans for 3rd year

00:01 September 28, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to release a message this week wishing for a closer friendship between South Koreans and Americans on the occasion of this year's Chuseok holiday, according to sources Thursday.

Blinken and Philip Goldberg, U.S. ambassador to South Korea, are reportedly planning to release separate messages for Koreans celebrating this year's Chuseok fall harvest holiday, which runs from Thursday to Sunday.

Since taking office in 2021, Blinken has released an annual Chuseok message, wishing the South Korean people a joyous holiday and stressing the importance of the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

view larger image This file photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry shows U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) shaking hands with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

