DP hails court's rejection of Lee's arrest, demands Yoon's apology

By Kang Jae-eun

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) demanded President Yoon Suk Yeol offer an apology and sack Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon on Wednesday, denouncing the investigation into party leader Lee Jae-myung as politically motivated after a court rejected an arrest warrant for him.

Earlier Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Court denied an arrest warrant sought for DP Chairman Lee accused of corruption charges, citing a lack of direct evidence and a low risk of flight or evidence destruction.

The DP welcomed the decision and heaped criticism on the Yoon administration.

"It was an obvious and rational decision. We confirmed that judicial justice is still alive," said Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo, the DP's new floor leader, at the party's leadership meeting.

Hong also urged Yoon to offer an official apology for what he called the "unreasonable political investigation," and fire the justice minister overseeing the prosecution.

Hong also said the government should respect the National Assembly's demands to dismiss Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, noting a motion to remove him had already passed the parliament.



view larger image Lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party attend a general meeting of party members at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

On the other hand, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) denounced the court's decision and urged prosecutors to seek an arrest warrant for Lee again.

"Today's decision will be remembered as a blemish for long in that the court was swayed by avid supporters of a politician," the PPP's spokesperson, Rep. Kang Min-kuk, said in a written statement issued soon after the court announced the rejection.

He also urged prosecutors to seek an arrest warrant again, saying the decision over Lee could leave a bad precedent for future criminal investigations.

The PPP canceled its plans to visit train stations in Seoul to greet people heading home for the Chuseok holiday this week. Instead, it convened an emergency general meeting of party members at the National Assembly.

