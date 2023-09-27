(Asiad) S. Korea takes 2 bronze medals in team shooting

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea earned bronze medals in women's team rifle and pistol shooting at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday.

A trio of Lee Eun-seo, Bae Sang-hee and Lee Kye-rim combined for 1,756 points for the bronze medal in the women's 50-meter rifle 3 positions team event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou. China led the way with 1,773 points and India took silver with 1,764 points.

This was Lee Eun-seo's second medal here, following her bronze medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event Tuesday.



view larger image Lee Eun-seo of South Korea competes in the bronze medal match in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

She also qualified for the individual final of the 50m event scheduled for later Wednesday as one of the top eight shooters. She finished fifth with 590 points in the qualification.

Bae squeezed into the final with 586 points, despite finishing in ninth place. Han Jiayu of China finished eighth with 588 points, but she would have been the third Chinese in the final, with each country only allowed to have two athletes competing for a medal. Bae was moved up to take Han's place.

Lee Kye-rim scored 580 points to rank 19th.

There was no separate final for the team portion of the 50m event. The qualification scorers of individual shooters were added to determine the team rankings.

In the 3 positions event, shooters fired 60 shots in 90 minutes in the sequence of kneeling, prone and standing positions, with 20 shots in each position for a maximum of 600 points.

Also on Wednesday at Fuyang, South Korea claimed bronze in the women's 25m pistol team event.

Yang Ji-in, Sim Eun-ji and Kim Lan-a scored a combined 1,742 points for third place behind India (1,759 points) and China (1,756 points).

Yang, who ranked fourth overall individually with 586 points, was the only one of the three to qualify for the individual final for later Wednesday, open to the top eight qualifiers. Sim had 579 and Kim had 577 to rank 14th and 18th, respectively.

In the qualification stage, shooters took 60 shots in two stages: 30 shots in the precision stage and 30 shots in the rapid stage, for a maximum score of 600 points.

As in the rifle team event, there was no final for the team pistol competition. The qualification scores of each shooter were added to rank teams.

South Korea has so far collected two golds, three silvers and five bronzes in shooting, with four more days of competition to go.

