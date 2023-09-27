The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



Unification minister 'strongly' urges N. Korea to respond to dialogue offer over separated families

SEOUL -- South Korea's point man on North Korea "strongly" called on North Korea on Wednesday to respond to Seoul's offer for talks to discuss the issue of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho made the call during a ceremony commemorating Separated Families Day.

(LEAD) Finance minister expects S. Korea's exports to rebound as early as October

SEOUL -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said Wednesday that he expects South Korea's exports to rebound as early as October, voicing hope of recovery in the nation's main growth sector.

"Exports will also turn to 'plus' in October or as late as November," Choo told reporters as he visited a production line of SK hynix Inc. in southern Seoul.

(2nd LD) (Asiad) S. Korea takes 3 bronze medals in shooting

HANGZHOU -- South Korea earned 3 bronze medals in women's rifle and pistol shooting at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday.

A trio of Lee Eun-seo, Bae Sang-hee and Lee Kye-rim combined for 1,756 points for the bronze medal in the women's 50-meter rifle 3 positions team event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou. China led the way with 1,773 points and India took silver with 1,764 points.

(Asiad) S. Korean rifle shooters driven to do better after taking bronze in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU -- Winning a medal in shooting at the Asian Games is no mean feat, considering the recent dominance on the global stage by two Asian powers, China and India.

And yet, taking home bronze in the women's 50-meter rifle 3 positions team event on Wednesday wasn't good enough for the trio of South Korean shooters: Lee Eun-seo, Bae Sang-hee and Lee Kye-rim.

Ex-USFK commanders hail S. Korea-U.S. alliance ahead of 70th anniversary

SEOUL -- A group of former commanders of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on Wednesday hailed the alliance between South Korea and the United States ahead of its 70th anniversary next week, highlighting the two countries' commitment to each other.

The six retired generals made the remarks in separate messages sent to the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation as the two countries are set to mark the anniversary of the 1953 signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty, a bedrock alliance document, Sunday.

(LEAD) Seoul shares snap 4-day losing run; won falls to fresh yearly low

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished slightly higher Wednesday following recent sharp losses amid concerns about the Federal Reserve's further interest rate hikes and the U.S. economic outlook. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar to hit a fresh yearly low.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 2.1 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 2,465.07, ending a four-day losing streak. Trading volume was a bit slim at 354.97 million shares worth 6.26 trillion won (US$4.64 billion), with gainers outpacing losers 629 to 547.

