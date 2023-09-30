Amount of pesticide used on golf course on rise: data

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The amount of pesticide used on golf courses to maintain the health and appearance of the turf has steadily increased, data showed Sunday.

A total of 213 tons of pesticides were used on golf courses across the country, an increase from 202 tons in 2020 and 186 tons in 2019. The data was provided by the Environment Ministry and submitted to Rep. Lee Joo-hwan of the ruling People Power Party.

The data also showed that 148 golf courses are increasing the amount of pesticides used for maintenance purposes each year.

In 2019, residual pesticide was found at 443 out of 539 courses, the data showed. However, the number significantly rose to 487 out of 541 in 2020 and 522 out of 545 in 2021.

Notably, residual pesticide has been consistently detected at 398 golf courses for three consecutive years, according to the data.

"We need to come out with a plan for managing pesticide use within golf courses and establish measures to prevent environmental pollution," Lee said.



