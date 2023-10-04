Photo exhibition, white paper to celebrate 70th anniv. of Korea-U.S. alliance

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Celebrating this year's 70th anniversary of the South Korea-United States alliance, Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, will publish a white paper, containing the development of bilateral relations, and kick off a special photo exhibition in Seoul this week.

The white paper shows the traces of the two countries' alliance over the past seven decades under the theme of "Together: 70 Years and Beyond," which began with a military alliance and expanded to economic cooperation and exchanges in culture and sports. It also seeks to establish a vision for the future of the alliance.



view larger image A poster for the special photo exhibition celebrating the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance (Yonhap)

The white paper contains 228 photos on the development of bilateral relations from Yonhap, the National Archives of Korea and the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration. In particular, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul participated in the publication of the white paper as a content production partner.

It consists of seven chapters -- seed of alliance, times of hardship, dedication of heroes, military alliance, economic cooperation, cultural communication and global comprehensive strategic alliance.

In addition, Yonhap will hold a special photo exhibition featuring 150 of the white paper's photos, related video materials and commemorative items at the Sejong Museum of Art in downtown Seoul from Friday to Oct. 23.

The opening ceremony, slated for 3 p.m. Friday, will be attended by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Veterans Minister Park Min-shik, First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin, Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Acting U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Joy Sakurai and 50 other dignitaries from both countries.



view larger image South Korean and U.S. Air Force pilots walk side by side at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, after completing their joint training, in this file photo provided by the South Korean Air Force on March 9, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

