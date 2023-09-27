(Asiad) S. Korean rifle shooters driven to do better after taking bronze in Hangzhou

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Winning a medal in shooting at the Asian Games is no mean feat, considering the recent dominance on the global stage by two Asian powers, China and India.

And yet, taking home bronze in the women's 50-meter rifle 3 positions team event on Wednesday wasn't good enough for the trio of South Korean shooters: Lee Eun-seo, Bae Sang-hee and Lee Kye-rim.

Together, they scored 1,756 points to take third place behind China (1,773) and India (1,764) at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China. It was the second medal here for Lee Eun-seo, and the first for both Bae and Lee Kye-rim.



view larger image South Korean shooter Lee Kye-rim (L) tries to console her teammates Lee Eun-seo (C) and Bae Sang-hee during the medal ceremony for the women's 50-meter rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 27, 2023. The South Koreans won the bronze medal. (Yonhap)

All three became emotional during the medal ceremony, and entered the mixed zone for interviews with teary eyes.

The tears at once were of joy over the medal and of regret that they could have done better.

"It's a bittersweet moment for me," said Lee Eun-seo, who'd earlier won bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team event Tuesday. "I'd worked so hard for this competition and there are things that left me disappointed. But I did my best in every event."

The combined scores of individual scores in the morning's qualification phase determined the team rankings. Lee Eun-seo led her team with 590 points out of a maximum 600, followed by Bae with 588 and Lee Kye-rim at 580.

"I am so disappointed. I should have done better than this," said Lee Kye-rim, the senior member of the team at 33. "At the same time, I am happy that I got to win this bronze medal thanks to my teammates."

Bae said she started crying on the podium when memories of hard training sessions with her teammates came flooding back to her.



view larger image South Korean shooter Lee Kye-rim (L) tries to console her teammates Lee Eun-seo (C) and Bae Sang-hee during the medal ceremony for the women's 50-meter rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 27, 2023. The South Koreans won the bronze medal. (Yonhap)

"I know how hard these two girls have worked to get here," Bae said. "Hopefully, we'll grow from this experience and get ready for the Paris Olympics next year."

Bae's two teammates also began looking forward to the Summer Games, saying Hangzhou was an eye-opening experience for them.

"For one, I've learned here that I still have long ways to go," said Lee Eun-seo, who finished fourth in the rifle 3 positions individual event later Wednesday. "Preparing for a big event like this is one thing, but competing is a completely different animal. I think I have so many areas where I can get better."

Lee Kye-rim added, "This will fuel me going forward. I want to become an even stronger athlete."



view larger image South Korean shooters Lee Kye-rim, Lee Eun-seo and Bae Sang-hee (L to R) pose with their bronze medals won in the women's 50-meter rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

Bae, an Army master sergeant, said she won't waste any time trying to get ready for Paris.

"Once I go home, I'll start training right away," Bae said. "I'll address my weaknesses right away and prepare myself for the Olympics and all the other major events coming up."

Though all three were hard on themselves, they each took a moment to celebrate their achievement.

"It feels great to be able to take home two medals at my first Asian Games," Lee Eun-seo said, trying to smile through her tears. "It doesn't matter what color they are. I'd like to pat myself on the back."

Lee Kye-rim said she hadn't realized how heavy a medal could be, for she had never won one at major events before.

"I don't care if I end up hurting my neck. I want to keep winning these medals," she said.

Bae said winning her first medal with her teammates made it extra special.

"I never had a chance to win medals before, at the 2018 Asian Games and the Tokyo Olympics two years ago," Bae said. "I am so happy to have done this with my teammates."

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)