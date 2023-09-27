(2nd LD) (Asiad) S. Korea wins two gold medals in team fencing events

(ATTN: CHANGES slug, headline, lead; RECASTS throughout)

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea harvested two gold medals in fencing's team events at the 19th Asian Games on Wednesday, raising its gold medal tally in the sport to five.

The team of Heo Jun, Ha Tae-gyu, Lee Kwang-hyun and Im Cheol-woo beat host China 45-38 in the event's final at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

South Korea won the team event for the second consecutive tournament after the 2018 Indonesia Asiad.

The medal is South Korea's fourth gold from fencing at the Hangzhou Asian Games.



view larger image South Korean fencer Ha Tae-gyu competes in the final of the men's team foil competition at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the women's team epee held later at the same venue, Choi In-jeong, Kang Young-mi, Song Se-ra and Lee Hye-in won 36-34 against Hong Kong in the event's final to win the first gold in the Asian Games in 21 years.

They finished runner-up in the previous 2018 Indonesia Asiad, losing to China.

Choi became the first South Korean fencer with double gold medals in Hangzhou along with her individual gold on Sunday.



view larger image South Korean fencers celebrate their gold medal victory in the men's team foil competition at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korean male fencers pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the final of nine three-minute rounds.

They lost the lead from the beginning and couldn't find a way to turn it around until the fifth. After the fifth, they were down 20-25.

But ace fencer Heo Jun, who competed in the sixth round, rallied to earn five straight points and turned the tide. He scored two more points to tie the game at 27-27.

And the game tightened as the seventh round ended at 33-33. But Lee took the lead for the first time and closed the penultimate round 40-36.

Heo was the last man for the final ninth. Despite some pains in his leg, Heo maintained the lead for three minutes and sealed the victory.



view larger image South Korean female fencers celebrate their gold medal victory in the women's team epee competition at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

Female fencers' final battle for the gold medal was smoother and easier than that of their male colleagues. They took a close lead in the first three rounds at 11-10, but let the Hong Kong team level the game at 13-13 in the fourth round.

Entering the final round at 29-25, they allowed some points to their opponent but did not lose the lead.

