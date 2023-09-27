Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hangzhou Asian Games

(Asiad) Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo sprints to 200m freestyle gold

20:56 September 27, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimming hero Hwang Sun-woo sprinted to gold in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday.

Hwang broke his own national record with a time of 1:44.40 to win his second gold medal at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena. He helped South Korea to gold in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay Monday. Hwang's time was also the new Asian Games record.

Hwang's teammate, Lee Ho-joon, grabbed bronze at 1:45.56. Pan Zhanle of China took silver in 1:45.28.

view larger image South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo takes a moment after completing the heats for the men's 200-meter freestyle at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo takes a moment after completing the heats for the men's 200-meter freestyle at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK