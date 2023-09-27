(Asiad) Gold-bronze finish highlights another big day in pool

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Already in the midst of a wildly successful Asian Games in swimming, South Korea collected four more medals from the pool Wednesday.

The highlight of the evening came from the 200-meter freestyle final, with Hwang Sun-woo capturing the gold medal and fellow Korean Lee Ho-joon earning bronze at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China.



view larger image South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo holds up his gold medal during the medal ceremony for the men's 200-meter freestyle race at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

Hwang broke his own national record by 0.02 second to finish at 1:44.40, and Lee ended his race 1:45.56.

They became the first pair of South Korean swimming teammates in 21 years to reach the podium together at an Asian Games individual race.

Moments before Hwang and Lee went first and third, Lee Eun-ji won bronze in the women's 100m backstroke, adding to her bronze in the 200m backstroke from Tuesday. Lee tied her own national record set two years ago with 1:00.03.

Lee is the first South Korean swimmer with multiple backstroke medals at a single Asiad since Choi Yun-hui swept up the women's 100m and 200m backstroke titles in 1986.



view larger image South Korean swimmer Lee Ho-joon gives a thumbs-up while wearing his bronze medal during the ceremony for the men's 200-meter freestyle race at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee and Hwang both jumped back into the pool for their second medal Wednesday evening, joining teammates Kim Seo-yeong and Choi Dong-yeol for the bronze in the mixed 4x100m medley relay. They set a new national record with 3:46.78.

With two days of swimming races left, South Korea has bagged three golds, two silvers and eight bronzes so far. The country only won six medals -- one gold, one silver and four bronze medals -- at the previous Asian Games in 2018, and one silver and one bronze in 2014.



view larger image South Korean swimmer Lee Eun-ji waves to the crowd during the medal ceremony after winning bronze in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

