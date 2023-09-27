(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Kyrgyzstan to reach men's football quarters

By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea beat Kyrgyzstan 5-1 to progress to the quarterfinals of the men's football tournament at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday.
VfB Stuttgart midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong scored a brace, while Paik Seung-ho, Cho Young-wook and Hong Hyun-seok contributed a goal apiece for a breezy win at Jinhua Sports Centre Stadium in Jinhua, southwest of the main host city of Hangzhou.
In the quarterfinals on Sunday, South Korea will face China at 8 p.m. at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou.
Coached by Hwang Sun-hong, South Korea are chasing an unprecedented third straight gold in men's football.
