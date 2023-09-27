(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Kyrgyzstan to reach men's football quarters

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea beat Kyrgyzstan 5-1 to progress to the quarterfinals of the men's football tournament at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday.

VfB Stuttgart midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong scored a brace, while Paik Seung-ho, Cho Young-wook and Hong Hyun-seok contributed a goal apiece for a breezy win at Jinhua Sports Centre Stadium in Jinhua, southwest of the main host city of Hangzhou.



view larger image Cho Young-wook of South Korea (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Kyrgyzstan during the round of 16 match in the men's football tournament at the Asian Games at Jinhua Sports Centre Stadium in Jinhua, China, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the quarterfinals on Sunday, South Korea will face China at 8 p.m. at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou.

Coached by Hwang Sun-hong, South Korea are chasing an unprecedented third straight gold in men's football.



view larger image Lee Kang-in of South Korea takes a shot against Kyrgyzstan during the round of 16 match in the men's football tournament at the Asian Games at Jinhua Sports Centre Stadium in Jinhua, China, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

