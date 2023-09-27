(Asiad) Double gold medalist fencer Choi In-jeong proud of her 'Goldy' teammates

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's female epee fencing team -- Choi In-jeong, Kang Young-mi, Song Se-ra and Lee Hye-in -- call themselves the "Goldies" as an expression of their determination to win gold.

But the Goldies haven't got the nickname right over the past few years.

Since Song joined the team a couple of years ago, the quartet earned silver in the Tokyo Olympics. Even before that, South Korea's female epee has failed to win gold at the Asian Games since 2002.

At the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games, however, the Goldies finally lived up to their names.



South Korean fencer Choi In-jeong (L) competes in the final of the women's team epee event at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 27, 2023.

They beat Hong Kong 36-34 in the women's epee team final at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, ending the decadeslong gold medal drought in the continental sporting event.

At the same time, 33-year old veteran fencer Choi, who announced her retirement after the Asiad, became the first South Korean fencer with double gold medals in Hangzhou along with her individual gold three days ago.

"I'm so happy that I made my finale with two gold medals," she said. "And I'm satisfied that our Goldies made it."



South Korea's Choi In-jeong (R) and Song Se-ra show their individual epee fencing medals at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023.

Her teammate Song also expressed her happiness that she could be with Choi as a Goldy at the moment of winning the precious gold medal.

"The final match was our last game where we teamed up with Choi. So we were so longing for gold," she said in a post-match press conference. "We wanted to give Choi a gold medal that we won together."

Outgoing epee fencer Choi encouraged her Goldy teammates to keep working for their first Olympic gold medal in Paris next year, something which she never achieved in her career.

"I trust my Goldies. I'm not worried about them. I know they will make my dream come true in Paris," she said. "Thank you Goldies! You've done so well. I'll support you."

