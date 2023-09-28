N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has stipulated the policy of strengthening its nuclear force in the constitution at a key parliamentary meeting, as leader Kim Jong-un said trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the United States, and Japan poses "the worst actual threat."

The decision was made at the ninth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) held on Tuesday and Wednesday, with leader Kim's attendance, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The DPRK's nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent as the basic law of the state, which no one is allowed to flout with anything. This is a historic event that provided a powerful political lever for remarkably strengthening the national defense capabilities," Kim said in a speech at the session, using the acronym of North Korea's official name.

Kim said the establishment of what he called the "triangular military alliance" between the U.S., South Korea, and Japan "finally resulted in the emergence of the 'Asian-version NATO', the root cause of war and aggression."

"This is just the worst actual threat, not threatening rhetoric or an imaginary entity," he said.

At an SPA meeting in September last year, North Korea enacted a new nuclear law authorizing the preemptive use of nuclear arms, calling its status of a nuclear state "irreversible."

Kim also called for strengthening solidarity with "anti-imperialist independent countries," KCNA said.

The SPA is the highest organ of state power under the North's constitution, but it actually only rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).



