(Asiad) Lee Won-ho nabs silver in men's pistol shooting

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shooter Lee Won-ho grabbed silver in the men's 10-meter air pistol event at the Asian Games in China on Thursday.

Lee earned his first career Asiad medal after scoring 239.4 points in the final held at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

Quang Huy Pham of Vietnam won the gold with 240.5 points. Vladimir Svechnikov of Uzbekistan got the bronze with 219.9 points.

This is South Korea's 12th medal in shooting: two golds, four silvers and six bronzes.

The final started with two five-shot series, with a 250-second limit per series. After that, single shots were fired, with a 50-second limit per shot.

After every two shots, the lowest-ranked shooter was eliminated.

Following the 12th shot and the 14th shot, the bottom two shooters were eliminated to take eighth and seventh place, respectively. The bronze medalist was determined by the 22nd shot, and the gold and silver medalists were decided by the final, 24th shot.

Lee and Pham were the last two men standing, with Lee trailing by 0.6 point.

Lee closed the gap with the 23rd shot by hitting 10.1 points, while Pham managed 9.9 points. With the final shot, Pham gave Lee a bit of an opening by hitting 9.7. A score of 10.2 points or higher would have completed an unlikely comeback for Lee, but the South Korean only hit 9.0 points to take silver.



