(LEAD) (Asiad) Lee Won-ho nabs silver in men's pistol shooting

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shooter Lee Won-ho grabbed silver in the men's 10-meter air pistol event at the Asian Games in China on Thursday.

Lee earned his first career Asiad medal after scoring 239.4 points in the final held at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

Quang Huy Pham of Vietnam won the gold with 240.5 points. Vladimir Svechnikov of Uzbekistan got the bronze with 219.9 points.



view larger image South Korean shooter Lee Won-ho poses with his silver medal from the men's 10-meter air pistol event during the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

This is South Korea's 12th medal in shooting: two golds, four silvers and six bronzes.

The final started with two five-shot series, with a 250-second limit per series. After that, single shots were fired, with a 50-second limit per shot.

After every two shots, the lowest-ranked shooter was eliminated.

Following the 12th shot and the 14th shot, the bottom two shooters were eliminated to take eighth and seventh place, respectively. The bronze medalist was determined by the 22nd shot, and the gold and silver medalists were decided by the final, 24th shot.

Lee and Pham were the last two men standing, with Lee trailing by 0.6 point.

Lee closed the gap with the 23rd shot by hitting 10.1 points, while Pham managed 9.9 points. With the final shot, Pham gave Lee a bit of an opening by hitting 9.7. A score of 10.2 points or higher would have completed an unlikely comeback for Lee, but the South Korean only hit 9.0 points to take silver.

Lee, competing in his first Asian Games, appeared to have dug himself into a deep hole at the start of the final, scoring just 47.6 points with his first series to rank dead last.

Lee quickly rebounded to shoot 51.9 points in the next series, jumping to third place. From there, Lee stayed in medal contention, and secured at least silver by surviving the 22nd shot.

Scoring just 19.1 points with the final two shots left Lee wanting for more.

"I am really disappointed, but I did the best I could," Lee told Yonhap News Agency afterward. "I knew I was trailing by 0.4 point with one shot left. As for the last shot, that just shows you I still have ways to go."

Lee, 24, is naturally right-handed but shoots with his left hand after experiencing involuntary muscle movements on his right side. He switched hands about four years ago after nearly quitting the sport.



view larger image This undated file photo provided by the Korea Shooting Federation on Sept. 7, 2023, shows South Korean pistol shooter Lee Won-ho. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

