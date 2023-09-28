(Asiad) S. Korean amateur Jang Yu-bin takes 1st round lead in men's golf

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean amateur Jang Yu-bin jumped out to a first-round lead in the men's golf tournament of the Asian Games in China on Thursday as amateurs carried the day for the country.

Jang, one of the team's two amateurs along with Cho Woo-young, poured in 12 birdies and made just one bogey for a blistering round of 11-under 61 at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou.

Jang started his round with six consecutive birdies on the par-72, 7,280-yard track.

Jang, 21, and Cho, 22, are joined by a couple of PGA Tour veterans, Im Sung-jae and Kim Si-woo. Cho is in third place after carding a 63, while Im and Kim each shot a ho-hum 66.



view larger image Jang Yu-bin of South Korea poses for photos after completing the first round of the men's golf tournament at the Asian Games at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the team competition, where the three best scores for each team are added, South Korea also leads the way at 26-under, four ahead of Singapore.

"I struck the ball really well from the beginning, and that lifted some pressure off my shoulders," said Jang, who won a Korean tour pro tournament in August. "This is the first time I've had six straight birdies."

Kho Taichi of Hong Kong sits just one behind Jang, with three players, including Cho, tied for third at nine-under.

Even though they posted better scores than the two professionals, Jang and Cho both said having Im and Kim, who have won a combined six PGA Tour titles, by their side has done wonders.

"The quality of their shots is from another world," Jang said. "Watching those two has inspired me and Woo-young to start dreaming about playing on the PGA Tour."

Cho added: "I learn so much from Si-woo and Sung-jae just by watching them. They take so much pressure off our shoulders."

Cho said the four are staying in the same three-bedroom unit at the athletes' village. Im, 25, and Kim, 28, each have their own bedroom, while Cho and Jang are roommates.

"Just to be able to live with those two guys means so much to us," Cho added.

There is a lot at stake for the two pros, who will receive exemptions from mandatory military service by winning a team gold medal here.



view larger image Im Sung-jae of South Korea poses for photos after completing the first round of the men's golf tournament at the Asian Games at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

They both had a chance to earn the exemption at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, when a medal of any color would have sufficed. They finished well out of contention then.

"We're getting along really well. I've told them they should take this tournament differently than other events," Im said. "If Si-woo and I can have the backs of the younger guys, we should be able to sweep the two gold medals here."

Kim said it was heartening to see his young teammates get off to a great start.

"I fed off their great round today," Kim said. "As the senior guy here, I tried to hold up my end of the bargain. My goal each day is to have a better score than the previous round. Hopefully, I will be able to contribute to the team score."

In the women's tournament, Saki Baba of Japan leads the way at seven-under, two strokes better than five players. The runner-up group includes world No. 2 from China, Yin Ruoning. Yin won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this year for her maiden LPGA major title.



view larger image Yoo Hyun-jo of South Korea poses for photos after completing the first round of the women's golf tournament at the Asian Games at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

Yoo Hyun-jo is the top South Korean at four-under, which puts her in a three-way tie for seventh.

Kim Min-sol is tied for 10th at three-under, with Lim Ji-yoo another stroke back in a tie for 15th.

"A lot of players had good scores today, but I didn't have as many birdies as I would have liked," said Yoo, 18. "I made a few mistakes with my irons but I putted really well today. It's not a particularly difficult course."

Lim, 17, said she was a bit under the weather, and she struggled to stay focused on later holes.

"I think I tried to do too much in the first round," she said. "I should try to hold steady tomorrow and putt a little better."

China and Japan are tied at the top in the team competition at 10-under, with Thailand and South Korea lurking at eight-under and seven-under, respectively.



view larger image Lim Ji-yoo of South Korea poses for photos after completing the first round of the women's golf tournament at the Asian Games at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

