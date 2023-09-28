S. Korea elected as IAEA board member for 2023-25 period

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been elected to the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to serve for the 2023-2025 period, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

South Korea has been named as the board member representing the Far East group during the 67th general conference held at the IAEA's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday (local time).

It is the country's 19th term on the board since South Korea joined the U.N. nuclear watchdog in 1957 upon its foundation.

"The board will set a positive ground for South Korea to play an active role in the nuclear sector that is drawing heightened international interest in terms of non-proliferation, climate change and energy security," the ministry said in a release.

As a board member, South Korea will actively participate in discussions on nuclear problems in North Korea and Iran, as well as Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant, and bolster cooperation with the IAEA and contribute to the nuclear energy sector, it added.

The U.N. nuclear agency's board of governors is composed of 35 members, including 13 board members designated by the previous board and 22 members elected during the general conference.



view larger image This undated file photo shows the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria. (Yonhap)

