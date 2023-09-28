Yoon visits cargo terminal on first day of Chuseok holiday

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday visited Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, and stressed the importance of trade in the South Korean economy, his office said.

On the first day of the Chuseok holiday, Yoon visited Korean Air's cargo terminal at the nation's main gateway to give solace to the workers and receive a briefing on the cargo industry and its development plan.

"As a market of 50 million people is not enough for our economy to further grow and develop, we have to increase exports and imports," Yoon was quoted as saying by his spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

"People's economic activities are not possible without air freight. Our economy circulates thanks to you, so take pride in your work," Yoon told the workers.

