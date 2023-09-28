(Asiad) S. Korea wins 1st esport gold medal from Street Fighter V

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed its first esports gold medal from Street Fighter V at the 19th Asian Games in China on Thursday, where the video gaming competition made its debut as an Asiad program.

In the final of the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition competition at China Hangzhou Esports Centre in Hangzhou, China, South Korean gamer Kim Gwan-woo beat Hsiang Yu-Lin of Chinese Taipei 4-3.

Kim became South Korea's first Asian Games gold medalist in esports, first contested as an official medal event at the Asiad in Hangzhou.

The competitive video game tournaments, especially among professional gamers, served as a demonstration sport in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.



view larger image This file photo taken on Aug. 28, 2023, shows the members of the South Korean esports team for the Street Fighter V competition at the 19th Asian Games. (Yonhap)

