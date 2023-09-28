(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea wins 1st esport gold medal from Street Fighter V

(ATTN: ADDS details from 5th para, new photo)

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed its first esports gold medal from Street Fighter V at the 19th Asian Games in China on Thursday, where the video gaming competition made its debut as an Asiad program.

In the final of the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition competition at China Hangzhou Esports Centre in Hangzhou, China, South Korean gamer Kim Gwan-woo beat Hsiang Yu-Lin of Chinese Taipei 4-3.

Kim became South Korea's first Asian Games gold medalist in esports, first contested as an official medal event at the Asiad in Hangzhou.

The competitive video game tournaments, especially among professional gamers, served as a demonstration sport in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.



In this captured image from live TV footage, South Korean gamer Kim Gwan-woo (C) hugs Hsiang Yu-Lin of Chinese Taipei in the final of the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition competition at China Hangzhou Esports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 28, 2023.

Kim, 44, is the oldest member of the South Korean delegation to the Hangzhou Asian Games, having started his gaming career in the late 1990s.

He started to play the Street Fighter series from the 2000s and finally competed in the major sporting event.

After a neck-and-neck final, Kim became the inaugural Street Fighter champion at the Asian Games.

He started the first set playing Vega, while Hsiang came up with Lucia.

Kim took the first set, but the Taiwanese won back a set in the second. The two exchanged two more sets and entered the final seventh set, in which Kim knocked out his opponent to win the historic event.

Street Fighter is a 36-year-old popular fighting video game that features a head-to-head battle with a variety of attacks and special abilities.

This file photo taken on Aug. 28, 2023, shows the members of the South Korean esports team for the Street Fighter V competition at the 19th Asian Games.

