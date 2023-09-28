(Asiad) All-Korean duel set in women's football quarters

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and North Korea will clash in the quarterfinals of the women's football tournament at the Asian Games in China this weekend.

South Korea closed out the group stage Thursday with a 5-0 win over Hong Kong in Group E action at Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou.

South Korea had already clinched the top spot in the group, and also the ticket to the quarterfinals, after defeating the Philippines 5-1 on Monday.



South Korean players and coaches celebrate after beating Hong Kong 5-0 in a Group E match of the women's football tournament at the Asian Games at Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association.

As Group E winners, South Korea will face North Korea in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Wenzhou.

North Korea won Group C after beating Singapore 7-0 and again 10-0. They played each other twice after the third team of the group, Cambodia, withdrew from the competition.

North Korea have long had South Korea's number, with 15 wins, three draws and one loss so far. The lone South Korean victory came in 2005.

Also in the quarterfinals, defending champions Japan will face the Philippines, and the hosts China will play Thailand. Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan will square off, too.

North Korea won the 2014 Asian Games gold medal in the South Korean city of Incheon.

