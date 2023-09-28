(Asiad) 2 more golds from pool, 1st gold from esports; fencers complete three-peat

By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Stop us if you've heard this before: South Korea won gold medals in fencing and swimming at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.



view larger image Kim Jun-ho, Kim Jung-hwan, Gu Bon-gil and Oh Sang-uk of South Korea (L to R) celebrate with their gold medals after winning the men's team sabre fencing final at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

The country also collected its first gold medals from esports and artistic gymnastics. And South Korea went five-deep in its gold medal tally for the fourth time in five days since the beginning of the medal race Sunday.

South Korea has so far bagged 24 gold medals to stay in second place behind China and ahead of Japan. Not even halfway into the competition, South Korea has almost reached the halfway mark toward its stated medal target, 50.



view larger image South Korean artistic gymnast Kim Han-sol celebrates after completing his floor exercise program at Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

The men's sabre fencing team captured its third straight gold medal, making a double gold medalist out of Oh Sang-uk, the individual champion from Monday.

Gu Bon-gil, who lost to Oh in the individual final, collected his sixth career Asian Games gold medal. He is now tied with five others for the most gold medals won by a South Korean athlete.

With one more day of competition left, South Korea has swept up six out of 12 gold medals at stake on the piste. South Korea also topped the fencing medal race at each of the past three Asian Games.

South Korea picked up two gold medals from swimming, with Baek In-chul sprinting to the men's 50-meter butterfly title and Kim Woo-min following minutes later to take the men's 800m freestyle gold.

The country has now won five gold medals in swimming, its record for a single Asian Games competition with one day left in the pool.



view larger image Kim Gwan-woo of South Korea poses while wearing his gold medal won in esports' Street Fighter V event at the Asian Games at China Hangzhou Esports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

Esports became a medal event for the first time in Hangzhou, and South Korea's first gold in the new sport came from Street Fighter V, where Kim Gwan-woo defeated Hsiang Yu-Lin of Chinese Taipei in the final.

Artistic gymnast Kim Han-sol successfully defended his title in the men's floor exercise Thursday, becoming only the third South Korean gymnast to win back-to-back Asiad gold medals.

South Korea's gold medal streak in taekwondo came to an end Thursday, the final day of the martial art here, as Lee Da-bin settled for silver in the women's 67kg event.



view larger image South Korean swimmer Kim Woo-min celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the men's 800-meter freestyle at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea had won at least one gold in taekwondo in each of the past four days. The country ended with five golds, two silvers and two bronzes in its own martial art.

Lee Won-ho was on target for silver in the men's 10m air pistol shooting Thursday, South Korea's 12th medal from the range in Hangzhou – the third most behind China (19) and India (13).

North Korea picked up its first gold medal of Hangzhou in shooting, winning the women's 10m running target team event over Kazakhstan and India.



view larger image South Korean swimmer Baek In-chul celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the men's 50-meter butterfly at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)