(Asiad) S. Korea grabs bronze in men's team rifle shooting

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected its 13th medal in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday, surpassing the total from the previous Asiad with two more days of competition left.

South Korea grabbed bronze in the men's 50-meter rifle 3 positions team event, as the trio of Kim Jong-hyun, Kim Sang-do and Mo Dai-seong combined for 1,748 points. India won gold with 1,769 points and China took silver with 1,763 points.



view larger image South Korean shooter Kim Jong-hyun competes in the men's 50-meter rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 29, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim Jong-hyun and Kim Sang-do both qualified for the individual final, open to the top eight shooters from the morning's qualification phase.

In the 3 positions qualification, shooters fired 60 shots in 90 minutes in the sequence of kneeling, prone and standing positions, with 20 shots in each position for a maximum of 600 points.

Kim Jong-hyun ranked sixth with 587 points and Kim Sang-do was seventh 585 points. Mo Dai-seong ranked 19th with 576 points.

There was no final for the team competition, as the individual scores were added for each country to determine team rankings.

This is Kim Sang-do's second team medal in Hangzhou, after he helped South Korea to silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event on Monday.

South Korea has so far claimed two golds, four silvers and seven bronzes for 13 shooting medals in Hangzhou. In Jakarta in 2018, South Korea had 12 medals in shooting, with three golds, four silvers and five bronzes.

Earlier Friday, the women's 10m air pistol team finished fourth with 1,716 points, seven back of Chinese Taipei. Individually, Kim Bo-mi just missed out on the final by finishing in ninth place with 575 points, one behind Shing Ho Ching of Hong Kong.



view larger image This Sept. 25, 2023, photo shows South Korea rifle shooter Kim Sang-do during the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

