(Asiad) S. Korea wins gold in League of Legends competition; Faker tops podium

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won the inaugural title of the League of Legends (LOL) competition at the 19th Asian Games in China on Friday, helping LOL superstar Lee Sang-hyeok, or Faker, become a gold medalist at the Asiad.

In the LOL final held at China Hangzhou Esports Centre in Hangzhou, China, the team of Lee, Seo Jin-hyeok, Park Jae-hyeok, Jung Ji-hun, Ryu Min-seok and Choi Woo-je beat Chinese Taipei 2-0 to claim the Asian Games crown.

This is South Korea's second gold from esports, which made their Asian Games debut as medal sports in Hangzhou, after one from Street Fighter V was won by 44-year old gamer Kim Gwan-woo the previous day.

The competitive video game tournaments, especially among professional gamers, served as a demonstration sport in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.



view larger image In this file photo taken Aug. 28, 2023, South Korea's national esports team members for the 19th Asian Games attend a press conference in Seoul. (Yonhap)

