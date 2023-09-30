(LEAD) (Asiad) PGA Tour winner Im Sung-jae in contention for 2 medals in Hangzhou

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with men's results)

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean PGA Tour star Im Sung-jae put himself in contention for two medals in the men's golf tournament of the Asian Games in China on Saturday.

Im is tied for fourth in the individual event at 19-under after carding a six-under 66 in the third round at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou. The competition wraps up with Sunday's final round.

Im, the 2018-2019 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, was cruising with eight birdies through 17 holes on the par-72 track, before stumbling to the finish line with a double bogey at the 18th hole.



view larger image This AFP file photo from Sept. 28, 2023, shows South Korean golfer Jang Yu-bin during the first round of the men's golf tournament at the Asian Games at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou, China. (Yonhap)

In the team event, South Korea has opened up a 14-stroke lead over Thailand and Hong Kong in first place at 58-under combined. The three best scores of each country's four players -- Im, another PGA Tour player Kim Si-woo, and amateurs Jang Yu-bin and Cho Young-woo for South Korea -- are added each round to determine the team rankings.

Jang is the top individual South Korean at 20-under. He is alone in third place, four strokes back of Kho Taichi of Hong Kong. Hung Chien-Yao of Chinese Taipei is in second place at 21-under.

Kim is in eighth place at 16-under after shooting a 66, and Cho Woo-young is tied for 12th at 13-under.

South Korea hasn't won an Asian Games gold in men's golf since 2010. In 2014, South Korea won silver in both the individual and team events, and then added the individual silver and team bronze in 2018.

Professionals were allowed to play at the Asian Games for the first time this year. Both Im and Kim would earn an exemption from mandatory military service with a gold medal here Sunday.

view larger image This AFP file photo from Sept. 28, 2023, shows South Korean golfer Kim Si-woo during the first round of the men's golf tournament at the Asian Games at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou, China. (Yonhap)

In the women's tournament, South Korea remained in the hunt for a medal in the team event following the third round.

South Korea sits in a tie for fourth place with Japan at 20-under through 54 holes at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou.

Kim Min-sol, Yoo Hyun-jo and Lim Ji-yoo entered the competition, and Lim missed the 36-hole cut Friday. The two best scores for each country are added to determine the team rankings.

With Lim out of the individual competition, Kim and Yoo shot a 66 and a 69 on the par-72 track on Saturday, putting South Korea six strokes behind China for the bronze medal.

India sits atop the team leaderboard at 29-under, followed by Thailand at 28-under.

In the individual event, Aditi Ashok of India pulled away from the pack on Saturday, shooting a blistering round of 61 to reach 22-under for the competition.

Ashok is seven strokes ahead of Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand.

Kim is the top South Korean at 10-under, which puts her in a tie for fifth. Yoo sits one stroke back in a tie for ninth.

Kim's round unraveled on the par-5 eighth hole, where she committed a quadruple bogey.



view larger image This Sept. 19, 2023, file photo provided by the KLPGA Tour shows South Korean golfer Kim Min-sol. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

